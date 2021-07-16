Terry McAuliffe accepts controversial endorsement from Ralph Northam

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has received enormous backlash for pictures that surfaced of him sporting blackface and posing with someone in a Klu Klux Klan uniform. Many people called to have him removed from office including current Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe. However, now that McAuliffe is being endorsed by Governor Northam, he welcomes the support with open arms, much to the dismay of former Governor Doug Wilder.



Northam endorsed McAullife by saying “We need bold leadership” while addressing the media in April, according to Associated Press. Former Democratic governor of Virginia Doug Wilder went on the Jeff Katz radio show to express his confusion about the endorsement.



“My question is if he [McAuliffe] is bringing bold leadership, what is it, and why have you [Northam] kept it from us for all this time?”



McAuliffe called for Governor Northam, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, and Attorney General Mark Herring all to be relieved of their duties when the pictures surfaced. In 2019, he sent out a tweet expressing his feelings about Governor Northam.



“This has been a heartbreaking day. Ralph Northam is my friend and he served well as my Lt. Governor and as Governor. His actions on display in this photo were racist, unacceptable, and inexcusable at any age and any time,” Northam issued an apology, however, the apology was rescinded.



Although requesting his resignation, McAuliffe will be running alongside Mark Herring to have him as his Attorney General, further stressing what many believe to be outrageous hypocrisy. McAuliffe was asked about the endorsement from Northam upon his arrival at the airport returning from Nantucket. “Why did you accept Northam’s endorsement after calling on him to resign?” a young man asked while he recorded McAullife. McAullife did not respond.



McAuliffe went to Twitter and accused his GOP opponent Glenn Younkin of sending “trackers” to rattle him.



“4 Youngkin trackers met me and Dorothy. Glenn – send as many trackers after me and my family as you want. Unlike you, who got caught last week lying about your anti-choice views, I say the same thing no matter who’s listening.”



According to Fox News, Spokeswoman for the Youngkin campaign Macaulay Porter said that accused Terry McAullife of being a hypocrite.



“He called on Northam to resign for his KKK-Blackface photo, then turned around and said he’s honored to have his endorsement and even campaigned with him. Virginians deserve an honest governor who doesn’t talk out of both sides of their mouth like Terry McAuliffe,” Porter said.



Aside from the controversy behind him accepting the endorsement, McAuliffe has done some agreeable things during his time in office. When he took office in 2014, he signed an executive order making it against the law to discriminate against state employees based on gender or sexual orientation. The unemployment rate in Virginia dropped over two percent, while personal income rose by over 14. Virginia obtained more than $20 billion in new capital investment and he participated in over 30 trade and marketing missions to five continents. He was appointed to the Council of Governors by President Obama in 2014 as well as the Chesapeake Bay Program as chair of its executive council.

In 2016, he was named Governor of the year by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. He also pardoned over 200 people for people serving prison sentences in Virginia, including six people who were wrongfully given extensive sentences.

