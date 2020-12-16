Terry McAuliffe Launches Campaign for Governor, Announces Plan to Dramatically Raise Teacher Pay & Address Racial Disparities in Education
MCLEAN, VA – Terry McAuliffe yesterday launched his campaign for governor by announcing his plan to make the biggest, boldest investment in education in Virginia history. As governor, Terry will dramatically and immediately increase teacher pay and ensure that every Virginia student has access to an equitable, world-class education. Terry launched his campaign at Miles Jones Elementary School in Richmond, where he was endorsed by Senate President Pro-Tempore Louise Lucas, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who will serve as co-chairs of Terry for Virginia. On the heels of his announcement, House Chairs Delores McQuinn (Richmond City, Chesterfield, Charles City,
Henrico) and Roslyn Tyler (Brunswick, Greensville, Lunenburg,
Southampton, Sussex, Emporia, and Franklin) today endorsed Terry for
governor. Below is the coverage of Terry’s announcement below:
Richmond-Times Dispatch: Dels. McQuinn and Tyler endorse McAuliffe By
Andrew Cain Two more veteran members of the Virginia Legislative Black
Caucus are throwing their support to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s bid
for a second term in the Executive Mansion. Dels. Delores McQuinn,
D-Richmond and Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex, endorsed McAuliffe on Thursday, a
day after he formally kicked off his campaign with an appearance at a
Richmond elementary school. “Today, we are facing unprecedented
challenges and I believe our statewide recovery will require a leader who
is ready to act big and boldly for all Virginians,” McQuinn said. “He is
a proven leader who has been particularly committed to improving the
plight of those who have been left out and left behind for far too long.”
Tyler, head of the House Education Committee, is a former member of the
Sussex County Board of Supervisors who has served in the House since
2006. Tyler said in a statement: “We are already seeing this pandemic is
having disastrous impacts on our kids’ education, particularly among
Black and brown students. I am proud to endorse Terry McAuliffe for
governor today because he has demonstrated he knows exactly what our
education system needs: going big and acting boldly.” Richmond-Times
Dispatch: McAuliffe launches campaign for governor at Richmond public
school, pledges $2B per year for education By Mel Leonor Outside
Richmond’s Miles Jerome Jones Elementary School during a chilly fall
morning, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced he would seek another
term, promising “big, bold” plans to rescue the state from its pandemic
perils. The first of those plans is anchored on education and McAuliffe
announced it at a Richmond public school. He pledged to champion a $2
billion per year investment in education if elected governor, to boost
teacher pay and address inequities. Washington Post: Terry McAuliffe, in
announcing bid for Virginia governor, focuses on education while nodding
to Democrats’ leftward shift By Laura Vozzella Democrat Terry McAuliffe
launched his long-teased comeback bid for governor Wednesday, casting
himself as a “bold” but tested leader who can address stubborn social
inequities as he rebuilds a post-pandemic Virginia. “I am running for
governor again to think big, and to be bold, and to take the commonwealth
of Virginia to the next level — and to lift up all Virginians,” he said
at a Richmond elementary school, a location meant to signal a commitment
to education. McAuliffe, 63, made a wide-ranging pitch, promising to
build a “stronger and fairer” economy, continue the fight for civil
rights, ensure access to affordable health care and boost wages,
affordable housing and clean energy. But his focus Wednesday was
education, as he rolled out a detailed, $2 billion-a-year plan to raise
teacher pay above the national average, get every student online and
expand preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds. WTOP: McAuliffe focuses on
education as he kicks off bid for Va. governorship By Zeke Hartner “I am
calling for a record investment in education, because Virginia — we are
50th out of 50 states — we are dead last as it relates to teacher pay
compared to average pay,” McAuliffe said. “If you live in Maryland, or go
up to Pennsylvania or in Delaware, you make $10,000 to $20,000 more than
a teacher in Virginia. I want to end that.” McAuliffe also said he wanted
to ensure that students had broader access to technology to access
distance learning, as the COVID-19 pandemic has seen some students fall
behind due to their lack of consistent internet access. WAMU: Terry
McAuliffe Launches Bid For His Old Job Of Governor, With Call For A ‘New
Virginia Way’ By Daniella Cheslow and Martin Austermuhle Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe formally announced his bid for his old job on
Wednesday, pledging to invest deeply in education as he made the case
against his more progressive Democratic rivals. “If this pandemic has
told us anything, we cannot tinker around the edges. We cannot put
Virginians through another storm. The old Richmond approach just doesn’t
work anymore. Folks, it is time for a new Virginia way,” said McAuliffe,
who made his long-expected announcement outside of Miles Jones Elementary School in Richmond. NBC4: VIDEO: Terry McAuliffe Enters Race for Virginia Governor By Julie Carey Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey talks one-on-one with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe about his plans to run again for governor. WTVR: As McAuliffe seeks second term, opponents call for a ‘new approach’ to leadership By Jake Burns Speaking in front of Miles Jones Elementary in Richmond, a school that benefited from an expansion of the state’s school meals program during McAuliffe’s term, the former governor called education the cornerstone to building a post-COVID
economy. “Recovering from this pandemic is a big challenge, but it’s also
a big opportunity if we make investing in education our top priority. I’m
running for governor because we need to think big and be bold to move the
Commonwealth forward and create a better future for all Virginians,”
McAuliffe said. As a part of his new education platform, McAuliffe called
for a $2 billion annual increase in education funding for items like
connecting all Virginia students to online learning opportunities,
raising teacher pay to above the national average, and expanded pre-K
options. WRIC: It’s official: former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe wants
his old job back By Jackie DeFusco On Tuesday, McAuliffe launched his
campaign at Richmond’s Miles J. Jones Elementary school, a setting chosen
to reflect what he called his top priority: unprecedented education
funding. McAuliffe unveiled a plan that includes a $2 billion annual
investment to get every student online, expand preschool to every 3 and
4-year old, address inequities in public education and increase teacher
pay. Within the next four years, he pledged to raise salaries above the
national average for “the first time in Virginia history.” NBC12:
Virginia’s McAuliffe makes gubernatorial bid official, releases education
plan By Olivia Ugino “Today, I am proud to launch my campaign with my
plan on the most important issue facing the next Governor: education,” he
said. The former Virginia governor announced a formal bid for governor at
Miles Jones Elementary School on Dec. 9. “Today, I’m releasing my
education plan. We need to finally tackle inequities in education, and
build the nation’s best workforce for the job creators of the future. And
we are going to make the biggest, boldest investment in education in
Virginia history to do it.” Virginia Mercury: Terry McAuliffe is running
for governor again. Can anyone beat him? By Graham Moomaw At his
announcement, McAuliffe highlighted education as a top policy priority,
promising the “biggest, boldest investment in education in Virginia
history.” Specifically, he said he’s planning to put an extra $2 billion
a year into education to fund teacher pay raises, address segregation in
schools and end racial achievement gaps, expand preschool availability
for at-risk 3- and 4-year-olds, provide every student with internet
access and improve workforce development programs. “The one thing we
cannot afford to do is to keep Black and Brown and rural children from
being able to access what they need to get a quality education,”
McAuliffe said. “We need to make sure that every child is prepared for
21st-century jobs. Virginians are desperately ready for this.” Courthouse
News Service: Former Virginia Governor Wants Old Job Back By Brad Kutner Flanked by Democratic state Senator Louise Lucas and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, McAuliffe promised he’d spend a second term as governor continuing his legacy of supporting abortion rights, civil rights and the LGBTQ community while maintaining Virginia’s status as one of the best states for business. Best known for his work with the Democratic
National Committee before winning the governorship, McAuliffe undoubtedly has a strong record to run on. After decades of Republican rule, the entrepreneur-turned-governor offered a more progressive agenda for the left-moving state. In addition to adding 200,000 jobs during a recession, he racked up a record 120 vetoes of bills he found unacceptable as they poured in from the state’s then-GOP-controlled Legislature.