Terry McAuliffe Launches Campaign for Governor, Announces Plan to Dramatically Raise Teacher Pay & Address Racial Disparities in Education

MCLEAN, VA – Terry McAuliffe yesterday launched his campaign for governor by announcing his plan to make the biggest, boldest investment in education in Virginia history. As governor, Terry will dramatically and immediately increase teacher pay and ensure that every Virginia student has access to an equitable, world-class education. Terry launched his campaign at Miles Jones Elementary School in Richmond, where he was endorsed by Senate President Pro-Tempore Louise Lucas, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who will serve as co-chairs of Terry for Virginia. On the heels of his announcement, House Chairs Delores McQuinn (Richmond City, Chesterfield, Charles City,

Henrico) and Roslyn Tyler (Brunswick, Greensville, Lunenburg,

Southampton, Sussex, Emporia, and Franklin) today endorsed Terry for

governor. Below is the coverage of Terry’s announcement below:

Richmond-Times Dispatch: Dels. McQuinn and Tyler endorse McAuliffe By

Andrew Cain Two more veteran members of the Virginia Legislative Black

Caucus are throwing their support to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s bid

for a second term in the Executive Mansion. Dels. Delores McQuinn,

D-Richmond and Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex, endorsed McAuliffe on Thursday, a

day after he formally kicked off his campaign with an appearance at a

Richmond elementary school. “Today, we are facing unprecedented

challenges and I believe our statewide recovery will require a leader who

is ready to act big and boldly for all Virginians,” McQuinn said. “He is

a proven leader who has been particularly committed to improving the

plight of those who have been left out and left behind for far too long.”

Tyler, head of the House Education Committee, is a former member of the

Sussex County Board of Supervisors who has served in the House since

2006. Tyler said in a statement: “We are already seeing this pandemic is

having disastrous impacts on our kids’ education, particularly among

Black and brown students. I am proud to endorse Terry McAuliffe for

governor today because he has demonstrated he knows exactly what our

education system needs: going big and acting boldly.” Richmond-Times

Dispatch: McAuliffe launches campaign for governor at Richmond public

school, pledges $2B per year for education By Mel Leonor Outside

Richmond’s Miles Jerome Jones Elementary School during a chilly fall

morning, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced he would seek another

term, promising “big, bold” plans to rescue the state from its pandemic

perils. The first of those plans is anchored on education and McAuliffe

announced it at a Richmond public school. He pledged to champion a $2

billion per year investment in education if elected governor, to boost

teacher pay and address inequities. Washington Post: Terry McAuliffe, in

announcing bid for Virginia governor, focuses on education while nodding

to Democrats’ leftward shift By Laura Vozzella Democrat Terry McAuliffe

launched his long-teased comeback bid for governor Wednesday, casting

himself as a “bold” but tested leader who can address stubborn social

inequities as he rebuilds a post-pandemic Virginia. “I am running for

governor again to think big, and to be bold, and to take the commonwealth

of Virginia to the next level — and to lift up all Virginians,” he said

at a Richmond elementary school, a location meant to signal a commitment

to education. McAuliffe, 63, made a wide-ranging pitch, promising to

build a “stronger and fairer” economy, continue the fight for civil

rights, ensure access to affordable health care and boost wages,

affordable housing and clean energy. But his focus Wednesday was

education, as he rolled out a detailed, $2 billion-a-year plan to raise

teacher pay above the national average, get every student online and

expand preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds. WTOP: McAuliffe focuses on

education as he kicks off bid for Va. governorship By Zeke Hartner “I am

calling for a record investment in education, because Virginia — we are

50th out of 50 states — we are dead last as it relates to teacher pay

compared to average pay,” McAuliffe said. “If you live in Maryland, or go

up to Pennsylvania or in Delaware, you make $10,000 to $20,000 more than

a teacher in Virginia. I want to end that.” McAuliffe also said he wanted

to ensure that students had broader access to technology to access

distance learning, as the COVID-19 pandemic has seen some students fall

behind due to their lack of consistent internet access. WAMU: Terry

McAuliffe Launches Bid For His Old Job Of Governor, With Call For A ‘New

Virginia Way’ By Daniella Cheslow and Martin Austermuhle Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe formally announced his bid for his old job on

Wednesday, pledging to invest deeply in education as he made the case

against his more progressive Democratic rivals. “If this pandemic has

told us anything, we cannot tinker around the edges. We cannot put

Virginians through another storm. The old Richmond approach just doesn’t

work anymore. Folks, it is time for a new Virginia way,” said McAuliffe,

who made his long-expected announcement outside of Miles Jones Elementary School in Richmond. NBC4: VIDEO: Terry McAuliffe Enters Race for Virginia Governor By Julie Carey Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey talks one-on-one with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe about his plans to run again for governor. WTVR: As McAuliffe seeks second term, opponents call for a ‘new approach’ to leadership By Jake Burns Speaking in front of Miles Jones Elementary in Richmond, a school that benefited from an expansion of the state’s school meals program during McAuliffe’s term, the former governor called education the cornerstone to building a post-COVID

economy. “Recovering from this pandemic is a big challenge, but it’s also

a big opportunity if we make investing in education our top priority. I’m

running for governor because we need to think big and be bold to move the

Commonwealth forward and create a better future for all Virginians,”

McAuliffe said. As a part of his new education platform, McAuliffe called

for a $2 billion annual increase in education funding for items like

connecting all Virginia students to online learning opportunities,

raising teacher pay to above the national average, and expanded pre-K

options. WRIC: It’s official: former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe wants

his old job back By Jackie DeFusco On Tuesday, McAuliffe launched his

campaign at Richmond’s Miles J. Jones Elementary school, a setting chosen

to reflect what he called his top priority: unprecedented education

funding. McAuliffe unveiled a plan that includes a $2 billion annual

investment to get every student online, expand preschool to every 3 and

4-year old, address inequities in public education and increase teacher

pay. Within the next four years, he pledged to raise salaries above the

national average for “the first time in Virginia history.” NBC12:

Virginia’s McAuliffe makes gubernatorial bid official, releases education

plan By Olivia Ugino “Today, I am proud to launch my campaign with my

plan on the most important issue facing the next Governor: education,” he

said. The former Virginia governor announced a formal bid for governor at

Miles Jones Elementary School on Dec. 9. “Today, I’m releasing my

education plan. We need to finally tackle inequities in education, and

build the nation’s best workforce for the job creators of the future. And

we are going to make the biggest, boldest investment in education in

Virginia history to do it.” Virginia Mercury: Terry McAuliffe is running

for governor again. Can anyone beat him? By Graham Moomaw At his

announcement, McAuliffe highlighted education as a top policy priority,

promising the “biggest, boldest investment in education in Virginia

history.” Specifically, he said he’s planning to put an extra $2 billion

a year into education to fund teacher pay raises, address segregation in

schools and end racial achievement gaps, expand preschool availability

for at-risk 3- and 4-year-olds, provide every student with internet

access and improve workforce development programs. “The one thing we

cannot afford to do is to keep Black and Brown and rural children from

being able to access what they need to get a quality education,”

McAuliffe said. “We need to make sure that every child is prepared for

21st-century jobs. Virginians are desperately ready for this.” Courthouse

News Service: Former Virginia Governor Wants Old Job Back By Brad Kutner Flanked by Democratic state Senator Louise Lucas and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, McAuliffe promised he’d spend a second term as governor continuing his legacy of supporting abortion rights, civil rights and the LGBTQ community while maintaining Virginia’s status as one of the best states for business. Best known for his work with the Democratic

National Committee before winning the governorship, McAuliffe undoubtedly has a strong record to run on. After decades of Republican rule, the entrepreneur-turned-governor offered a more progressive agenda for the left-moving state. In addition to adding 200,000 jobs during a recession, he racked up a record 120 vetoes of bills he found unacceptable as they poured in from the state’s then-GOP-controlled Legislature.