Terry McAuliffe Launches Campaign for Governor, Announces Plan to Dramatically Raise Teacher Pay & Address Racial Disparities in Education

Senate President Pro-Tempore Louise Lucas, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will Co-Chair Terry for Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Terry McAuliffe today launched his campaign for governor by announcing his plan to make the biggest, boldest investment in education in Virginia history. As governor, Terry will dramatically and immediately increase teacher pay and ensure that every Virginia student has access to an equitable, world-class education. Terry launched his campaign at Miles Jones Elementary School in Richmond, where he was endorsed by Senate President Pro-Tempore Louise Lucas, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who will serve as co-chairs of Terry for Virginia.

In his remarks, Terry outlined his education agenda and made it clear that investing in education is the path to jumpstarting the Commonwealth’s post-covid economic recovery, saying: “Today, I am proud to launch my campaign with my plan on the most important issue facing the next governor: education. To build a strong post-COVID economy, the best workforce in the nation, and create a clear path to the middle class, we need to make an unprecedented investment in education. The time is now to ensure a world-class education for every Virginia student. Our future and our children cannot wait.”

Despite being the 10th wealthiest state in the nation, Virginia’s education system has been chronically underfunded and plagued by inequities. The Com monwealth ranks 50th out of 50 states when average teacher pay is compared with average pay, and teachers in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware currently earn $10,000-$20,000 more per year more than teachers in Virginia. Terry will right this wrong and increase teacher pay above the national average within four years for the first time in Virginia history.

Terry’s education plan will give all children a shot at 21st century jobs and finally tackle the inequities in Virginia’s education system. Through a new $2 billion annual investment in education, Terry will expand preschool to every 3- and 4-year old child in need and get every Virginia student online. As governor, Terry will work tirelessly with the Democratic majorities in the General Assembly to pass this bold, unprecedented investment in Virginia’s future.

“Recovering from this pandemic is a big challenge, but it’s also a big opportunity if we make investing in education our top priority. I’m running for governor because we need to think big and be bold to move the Commonwealth forward and create a better future for all Virginians, and I am proud to have President Pro-Tempore Louise Lucas, Majority Leader Charniele Herring, and Mayor Levar Stoney with me in this fight,” said Terry McAuliffe.

“This pandemic has highlighted what we already knew: for too long, our education system has left too many Black and Brown students behind. Our next governor needs to think big, act boldly, and have experience getting things done for communities of color. Terry McAuliffe is that bold leader and I am so proud to be a co-chair of his campaign,” said Senate President Pro-Tempore L. Louise Lucas (Portsmouth). “I’ve known Terry for a long time and I know Virginians can count on him to deliver for us, just as he has so many times before.”

During his tenure as Virginia’s 72nd governor from 2014-2018, Terry focused on making the Commonwealth welcoming and inclusive while building a 21st Century economy that created good jobs and expanded economic opportunity for all Virginians. He repeatedly stood up to the Republican-led legislature, successfully securing a record $1 billion investment in education and expanding preschool to thousands of Virginia children.

Terry has worked for the last 12 years to build the party’s infrastructure that led to flipping and keeping the Commonwealth blue. Since leaving office, he has continued to fight for progressive policies and campaigned for Democratic candidates across Virginia.

“Every time Virginia needed him, Terry stepped up to the call of service for our Commonwealth. Whether it was helping us recover from the Great Recession or campaigning nonstop for Democrats across Virginia to help us win the majorities in the General Assembly, Terry’s leadership and tireless energy is exactly what Virginia needs,” said House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (Alexandria). “As we work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we need Terry and his big, bold vision for our future now more than ever. As governor, Terry will get our teachers the pay increase, resources, and support they need and deserve, and truly move our Commonwealth forward.”

As governor, Terry made fighting for civil rights a priority and he successfully reversed a racist Jim Crow law that disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Virginians. Thanks to Terry’s efforts, more than 200,000 Virginians have now had their voting rights restored and are able to participate in our democracy.

“If we want to recover from this pandemic, we’ve got to invest in education and get our economy back on track, and we need a proven leader with the bold vision to get it done,” said Mayor Levar Stoney (Richmond). “I know Terry wakes up every day ready to get things done for Virginians. From restoring voting rights for hundreds of thousands of Virginians, to boldly investing in education, he’s proven time and again he can get it done. As governor, Terry will fight around the clock for big, bold, forward-looking policies to make sure every Virginian has an equal chance at success.”

This evening, Terry will host a virtual announcement event with supporters.

Terry for Virginia campaign co-chairs:

Senate President Pro-Tempore L. Louise Lucas, Portsmouth, VAHouse Majority Leader Charniele Herring, Alexandria, VAMayor Levar Stoney, Richmond, VA

