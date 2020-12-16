Terry’s Bold Plan Focuses On Creating Jobs, Protecting and Investing in Workers, and Supporting Black and Brown-Owned Businesses

MCLEAN, VA – House Appropriations Committee Chair Luke Torian (Prince William County) and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chair Janet Howell (Fairfax and Arlington Counties) today endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor as Terry released his bold plan to help secure Virginia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Terry sees this recovery as a critical opportunity to create a stronger and more equitable post-COVID Virginia economy. As governor, he will build on the strong efforts of Governor Northam and his administration by taking bold and decisive action to create jobs, protect workers and their health, invest in mental health services, and rebuild Virginia’s thriving network of small businesses, particularly Black and Brown-owned businesses. The full plan is available on Terry’s website here.



“Our Commonwealth is facing tough economic times and we need an experienced leader with the bold vision to help us recover better than we were before. Families need a champion who will go big for our economy and schools,” said Senate Finance and Appropriations Chair Janet Howell (Fairfax and Arlington Counties). “Terry understands the issues affecting hardworking Virginia families, and he has the experience, vision, and compassion to make sure our recovery lifts up all of us. Terry won’t tinker around the edges, he will use this as an opportunity to go big and bold for Virginia’s future.”



Terry recognizes that supporting Virginia’s workers and businesses will be a key component to securing the Commonwealth’s long-term economic recovery and a more equitable future. That’s why his plan calls for ensuring every Virginian has access to paid sick days and unemployment benefits, providing hazard pay to essential workers, and strengthening access for all Virginians to basic needs like nutritious food, affordable housing, and health care. As governor, Terry will invest in Virginia’s workforce through retraining programs for high-demand jobs, partnering with the business sector to create virtual internships and apprenticeships, and promoting Virginia across the country to grow our economy and create new jobs.

“First and foremost, I want to commend Governor Northam for his tremendous leadership through this pandemic,” said House Appropriations Chair Luke Torian (Prince WIlliam County). “Any COVID recovery plan must address how Black people and people of color have had their economic security disproportionately impacted by this pandemic. I commend Terry for expressing his intention to make these efforts a priority.”

Terry will also work to support the small businesses, including many Black and Brown-owned businesses, that have been hard hit by this pandemic. As governor, Terry will create a pilot program within the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity to support small businesses with capital and regular access to training and technical support that will help them grow and thrive.

“This pandemic has had detrimental effects for many Virginians, and Black and Brown communities across the Commonwealth have been hit particularly hard. We need our next governor to recognize these continuing challenges and have a clear plan to address these inequities head on, and I know that’s exactly what Terry McAuliffe will do,” said House Majority Leader and Terry for Virginia Co-Chair Charniele Herring. “Terry’s big, bold plan to secure our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is exactly what Virginia needs, and I’m proud to be a co-chair of Terry for Virginia.”

Virginia’s successful recovery will require a strong relationship with the federal government to ensure that future COVID-relief packages are crafted in a way that meets our communities’ needs and that Virginia receives the necessary funds to rebuild our economy. As new federal COVID-19 relief dollars flow into Virginia, as governor Terry will invest them smartly to jumpstart Virginia’s economy, ensure families have access to essential resources, and build the Commonwealth back stronger than ever.

“Recovering from this pandemic won’t be easy, we’ve got to think big and be bold to make sure all Virginians benefit from the post-COVID economy,” said Terry McAuliffe. “Governor Northam’s Administration has shown strong leadership in battling this pandemic, and Virginia will need its next governor to keep up the fight. As governor, I will work closely with Senator Howell, Majority Leader Herring, our Democratic legislature, and President-Elect Biden’s administration to create a better, more equitable future for all Virginians.”

Chairs Torian and Howell join a growing list of powerful Virginia leaders who are supporting Terry McAuliffe for governor, including Senate President Pro-Tempore L. Louise Lucas, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, House Education Committee Chair Delegate Roslyn Tyler, House Transportation Committee Chair Delores McQuinn, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

This is Terry’s second plan as part of his big and bold vision to move Virginia forward, using this pandemic as an opportunity to address racial disparities and create a better future for all Virginians. L ast week, Terry unveiled his big and bold education plan to reimagine our K12 education system by dramatically increasing teacher pay and addressing inequities in our education system. To learn more, visit TerryMcAuliffe.com