Test Your Knowledge of Virginia Beach History and Support the Cape Henry Lighthouse During Historic Preservation Month

By: City of Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission invites the public to join them for Virginia Beach History Trivia Nights to celebrate May as Historic Preservation Month. During Historic Preservation Month, the Commission is partnering with Preservation Virginia, the nation’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, to bring attention to the ongoing preservation needs for the Cape Henry Lighthouse, a National Historic Landmark completed in 1792. The Commission and Preservation Virginia have partnered with three local craft breweries with Pints for Preservation to make supporting the lighthouse a fun and refreshing experience.



Show off what you know about local history as your trivia team vies for prizes during fun Virginia Beach History Trivia Nights. The events will test your knowledge about Virginia Beach at these locations:



Tuesday, May 17, 7 p.m., Vibrant Shore Brewing Company, 505 18th St.

Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m., Deadline Brewing Project, 2272 W. Great Neck Road

Monday, May 23, 7 p.m., Pleasure House Brewing, 2032 Pleasure House Road



Commemorative pint glasses will be available for a donation ($10 each; 2 for $15) during the trivia nights and all proceeds go to the Lighthouse’s restoration fund. Each brewery is donating $1 per pint sale during May of their special designated beer to support the Lighthouse. The special beers are:



Witty Wilde Belgian Wit. – Vibrant Shore Brewing Company

Sweet Potato Biere de Garde – Deadline Brewing Project

Hopfen-Thrice German Wheat – Pleasure House Brewing



Contact Mark Reed at 757-385-8573 or mreed@vbgov.com for additional information about the Historic Preservation Month events.



The Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission is a City Council-appointed body that advises Council on issues related to historic resources. They seek to preserve, protect and maintain the historic integrity of Virginia Beach and the former Princess Anne County through a program of advocacy and increased public awareness and involvement. The Commission actively supports projects to survey historic resources, recognize historic buildings, districts and events, and research hidden areas of the city’s history. The commission generally meets the first Wednesday evening of the month at 2875 Sabre St., Suite 500. Please visit VBgov.com/historicpreservation for additional information about the Historic Preservation Commission.