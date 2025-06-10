Tgd Cuts Recalls Cucumbers Over Salmonella Risk

TGD Cuts, LLC of Jessup, MD has initiated a voluntary recall of the specific tub and tray items listed below because they contained cucumber from Bedner Growers Inc., which had the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometime fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall includes the tub and tray items listed below with use by dates ranging from 5/20/2025 – 5/28/2025. Products were distributed to retail and foodservice locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina. No other products were affected.

There have been no reported illnesses to date associated with the affected items. These products are beyond their usable shelf life and are no longer expected to be in commerce.

TGD Cuts, LLC takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (410)-799-5700 M-F between the hours of 6:30am-3:00pm EST.

TGD Cuts, LLC Contact Information

mediarelations@classproduce.com

(410)-799-5700

Monday thru Friday 6:30am–3:00pm EST

Attention Customer Care

Jennifer Henderson-Adams

M-F 6:30am-2:00pm

Ext. #4305

Stephanie Lyons

M-F 7:30am-3:00pm

Ext. #4308