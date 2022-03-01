Thank You to Our 2022 One City Marathon Sponsors!
By: City of Newport News
The Newport News One City Marathon has always benefited from the support of our local business community. With several companies having served as partners for multiple years and others signing on just this year, these generous supporters help to make the marathon one that continues to receive accolades as a well-run and organized event. Since the inaugural race in 2015, Newport News Shipbuilding has served as the presenting sponsor for Marathon Weekend and Riverside Health System has served as the Official Health and Wellness Provider. Other long standing partners include BayPort Credit Union, our sponsor for the Half Marathon, Optima Health, our sponsor for the Maritime 5K, and Ferguson, who this year is our new sponsor for the Nautical Mile. Other sponsors include Holiday Day Inn, Towne Bank, Tradition Brewing Co., Liebherr, DeStress Express, Coastal Fermentory, W.M. Jordan, Professional Auto Diagnostics and Repairs, Skrimp Shack, Huma, Panera Bread, Harris Teeter, Drucker & Falk, Debbie Price & Associates, Canon, Point2 Running Company, Pro/vost, and Bleevable Prana Yoga and Wellness. Thank you to all of the One City Marathon partners as this event would not happen without you! As a reminder, today, March 1, is the last day to register for a race online. Visit the One City Marathon website for more information.