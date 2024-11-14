Thanksgiving Community Feast at Ivy Baptist

Join Ivy Baptist Church for a day of gratitude, food, and fellowship at their annual Thanksgiving Community Feast on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 4 – 6:30 p.m. at Heritage High School (5800 Marshall Avenue).

Bring your family, friends, loved ones, and your whole neighborhood to share the joy of the season. Don’t worry about bringing a dish; there will be plenty to go around! Dinner is free, and RSVP is not required.

A full Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings will be served. Come hungry and ready for a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Whether you go for the food, the fellowship, or just to give thanks, there’s a place at the table for you. Let’s make this holiday season brighter for our community!

Ivy Baptist gives thanks to the following community vendors who will provide helpful services and resources while you enjoy a meal.

Anthem Health Keepers Plus

Boys and Girls Club

Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab

Dreams of Hope (Clothing)

Hampton Roads Community Action Program

Hampton/NN Community Services Board

Lend a Second Hand (Clothing)

Newport News Police Department

Sentara

Southeastern Virginia Health System

Transitions Family Violence Services

Urban League of Hampton Roads, Inc.

Contact Shé Langley at 757-754-9389 or slangley@ivybaptistchurch.org for more information.