Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2020

Chesapeake City government offices, courts, community centers, and public libraries will have modified hours in observance of Thanksgiving. The revised hours are as follows:

City Offices

CLOSING AT Noon, Wednesday, Nov. 25

CLOSED Thursday, Nov. 26

CLOSED Friday, Nov. 27

Courts

CLOSING AT Noon, Wednesday, Nov. 25

CLOSED Thursday, Nov. 26

CLOSED Friday, Nov. 27

DMV Select

CLOSING AT 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25

CLOSED Thursday, Nov. 26

CLOSED Friday, Nov. 27

Public Libraries

CLOSING AT Noon, Wednesday, Nov. 25

CLOSED Thursday, Nov. 26

CLOSED Friday, Nov. 27

OPEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28

Community Centers

CLOSING AT NOON, Wednesday, Nov. 25

CLOSED Thursday, Nov. 26

CLOSED Friday, Nov. 27

CLOSED Saturday, Nov. 28

CLOSED Sunday, Nov. 29

CIBH

CLOSING AT Noon, Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Same day services limited to 8 to 10 a.m.)

CLOSED Thursday, Nov. 26

CLOSED Friday, Nov. 27

TRASH & RECYCLING: There will be no trash or recycling collections on Thursday, Nov. 26. Thursday’s pickup will be collected on Friday, Nov. 27. Friday’s trash and recycling collections will be made on Saturday, Nov. 28.

City facilities will return to their COVID-19 operating schedules on Monday, Nov. 30. Residents are reminded that online services are still the preferred method to ensure health and safety, and that they should call first to ensure a service is available before visiting a City facility.

Residents with questions should call the Customer Contact Center at 757-382-CITY.