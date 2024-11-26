Thanksgiving Holiday Schedules

City Offices and Libraries — Closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29.

Recreation Centers — All centers and programs will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 29. Brittingham-Midtown and Denbigh Community Centers will be open Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. – 3 a.m., and Sunday, Dec.1, normal hours. Youth Programs and the Aquatic Center will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2.

Trash / Bulk Collection — No collections will occur on Thursday, Nov. 28. Collections normally scheduled on Thursday will take place on Monday, Dec. 2. All regularly scheduled collections for the week of Dec. 2 will be delayed one day. (Thursday’s collections will take place on Monday, Monday’s on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.) There will be no holiday delay for 18-gallon Black Bin recycler collections.

Recovery Operations Center – Closed Thursday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter — (Serves Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, York County.) Thursday, Nov. 28, the shelter will operate on a modified schedule. The Adoption Center will be closed, and the Reunite Lobby will be open from 10 a.m. – noon. The shelter will resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 29.