Thanksgiving Schedule Reminders

City of Portsmouth to Observe Thanksgiving Holiday

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 24th, Thursday, November 25th, and Friday, November 26th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Thursday Trash Will Be Collected in Advance on Wednesday – There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Thursday, November 25th, and all Thursday routes will be collected in advance on Wednesday, November 24th. Only the normal Friday routes will be collected on Friday.

For more information on the City of Portsmouth’s Holiday Schedule view the news release:

