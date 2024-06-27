The Administration Opposition to the H.R. 8752 Appropriations Act

The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 8752, making appropriations for the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs for the fiscal year (FY) ending September 30, 2025, causing deep cuts to law enforcement, education, housing, healthcare, consumer safety, energy programs that lower utility bills and combat climate change, and essential nutrition services. The draft bills will also negatively affect the military. With the budget priorities changing the committee is concerned about the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), border enforcement funding, immigration enforcement, and prohibition and requirements, prohibiting the implementation of the asylum processing rule, prohibiting implementation of the lawful pathways rule, restricting the use of the CBP one application, shelter and services program grants, USCIS asylum personnel, USCIS refugee operations, USCIS fee rule, limited interior transportation, prohibiting the funding of sanctuary cities, border wall, immigration detention ombudsman, national capital region consolidation, DHS office secretary grants, flood hazard mapping, coastal guard Indo-Pacific presence, program reauthorizations, and constitutional concerns. President Biden plans to veto the bill.

