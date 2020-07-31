The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding Approved as an Institution of Higher Education

Huntington Ingalls Industries recently announced that Newport News Shipbuilding’s Apprentice School has been approved by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to operate as a postsecondary institution. The certification gives the school the authority to grant academic degrees, further enhancing its national reputation as the model apprenticeship program.

The school plans to grant associates of applied science degrees in maritime technology in 26 disciplines, including maintenance electrician, marine designer, nuclear test technician and modeling and simulation program analyst. Final approval of the degree programs by the Council of Occupational Education is expected to be made later this year.

The Apprentice School affords apprentices the opportunity to earn academic degrees through its existing partnerships with institutions of higher education. The new certification now gives the school the ability to grant and confer degrees on its own.

Partnerships with Thomas Nelson Community College, Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University have provided students with the opportunity to earn associate degrees in business administration, engineering and engineering technology and bachelor’s degrees in mechanical or electrical engineering. The new certification now gives the school the ability to grant and confer degrees of its own.

The Apprentice School offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and nine optional advanced programs. Apprentices work a 40-hour week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes. For more information or to read the full press release, visit huntingtoningalls.com.