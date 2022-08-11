The Back to School End of Summer Bash at Portsmouth City Park

By: City of Portsmouth

It’s that time of year again – time to get students ready to go back to school! Why not have a little fun before the big day…

Join us at Portsmouth City Park for the Back to School End of Summer Bash on Saturday, August 27th, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a free school supply giveaway which ends at 4 p.m., youth activities, music, food, and basketball competitions.

For more information about the event or to donate school supplies, please call the Department of Parks & Recreation at (757) 393-8481.