The Best Players in Newport News and Hampton ﻿Take the Court for the “City All Star Basketball Classic” This Saturday

The top girls and boys basketball players in Newport News and Hampton are meeting up at Woodside High School this Saturday, March 19, to showcase their talents. This All Star Classic includes state championship players from the Menchville girls basketball team. The City All Star Basketball Classic is sponsored and organized by City on My Chest, a Newport-News based apparel company whose leaders are city legends themselves. The founder of City on My Chest is Tommy Reamon, Jr., a former scout for the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Christopher Newport University, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. His father, Tommy Reamon, Sr., is a former football coach and teacher who impacted countless lives during his 34 year career. Together, the Reamon men lead City on My Chest. Their goal is to educate parents and athletes about the recruiting process, media, marketing, and more. They are also hosting camps and all-star games to highlight local athletes. The mission of Saturday’s City All Star Basketball Classic is to unite the two cities in sportsmanship and talent. The girls compete at 3 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m. A 3-point shooting contest is planned for in between the games. For more information, visit the City on My Chest Facebook page.