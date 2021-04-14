The Birthday of a Legend: Opening of New Tour Spaces This Weekend

Norfolk, Va.— Since April 16, 1944, the USS Wisconsin has served as a testament to the strength of the United States Navy. To celebrate the battleship’s 77th birthday, Nauticus will reopen many of the interior spaces that have been closed due to the pandemic and most notably, the official opening of never-before-seen areaslike the CPO lounge and berthing area on April 16.

The opening of new spaces was made possible through the success of Nauticus’ WinterFest on the Wisconsin experience, funds raised through this event were put to good use to refurbish and restore these historic spaces for visitors to enjoy. “We are so thankful to our donors and the community because their continued support enables us to maintain and restore one of the United States’ treasures, the Battleship Wisconsin,” said Rehn West, Development Director, Nauticus.

In addition to the opening of NEW SPACES, Nauticus is inviting visitors to celebrate the USS Wisconsin’s birthday with special programming Saturday & Sunday, April 17 -18.

Programming includes:

Haircuts by donation in the ship’s Barber Shop – thanks to Vintage Barber for this one-of-a-kind experience

WWII re-enactors on the Wisconsin’s historic fantail



Battleship Wisconsin veteran meet-and-greets in the historic wardroom



Family-friendly maritime science experiments, crafts, and activities



Newly Re-opened Interior Tour Space Includes:

CPO Lounge, berthing area, and mess (NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN AREAS)



Ship’s Galley (where 540 dozen eggs and nearly 2,500 pounds of meat were prepared every day!)



Library, dental office, post office, laundry & the brig



Ticket Reservations & Event Details: https://nauticus.org/bb64-birthday/

Nauticus Members are FREE.

Capacity limited to 30% and will be monitored. In support of a touch-free payment process, online ticket purchases are encouraged. Masks are required for visitors ages 5+.

Programs and events are hosted by the Nauticus Foundation. The Nauticus Foundation is the nonprofit, 501©3 to support the mission and activities of Nauticus. Nauticus mission is to benefit the community through education, impactful experiences and by sharing access to maritime resources. For more information, visit https://nauticus.org/