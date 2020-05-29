The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula Provide Grab-and-Go Meals to Youth in the Community

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula (BGCVP) is providing Grab-and-Go meals, breakfast and dinner, each weekday between 3 – 4:30 p.m. at eight Club locations in Hampton and Newport News. The BGCVP started serving about 350 kids each day, but the demand was high and numbers have increased to almost 800 kids.

Club membership is not necessary, and meals are available to all youth ages 18 and under. Club members are used to receiving dinners at the Clubs, so this gives them a sense of normalcy during this chaotic time.

﻿Meals are served at the following BGCVP locations:

Aqueduct, 13244 Aqueduct Dr, Newport News

Citizens, 1815 Shell Rd, Hampton

Crossroads Village, 12749 Nettles Dr, Newport News

Greater Hampton Roads, 629 Hampton Ave, Newport News

Marshall Courts, 3301 Marshall Ave, Newport News

Peninsula, 429 Thorncliff Dr, Newport News

Pinedale Manor, 705 Adams Dr, Newport News

Tyler Avenue, 95 N. Tyler Ave, Newport News

Families have the option to pick-up meals in a drive-thru lane without getting out of the car. Visit bagclub.com/covid-19 for more information or to support their food program.