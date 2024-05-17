The Boys Home Invitational Golf Tournament Was a Wonderful Success!

Hot Springs, VA

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, Boys Home of Virginia hosted its first Invitational Golf Tournament on The Cascades Course at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. Check-in began at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11:00 a.m. Despite the inclement weather, 16 teams enjoyed an exciting round of golf on a beautiful course with a delicious lunch, as well as an exceptional opportunity to support Boys Home.

Awards were given out to the top four teams. The 1st place team had a score of 59, they were sponsored by Campbell Insurance from Lynchburg, Virginia and won the tournament. Golfers included John Alford, Blake Anderson, Will Absher, and Clayton Forren. The 2nd and 3rd place teams both scored 62, but cards were matched to break the tie. The 2nd place team was made up of VMI cadets sponsored by Powell Industries. Golfers included Alan Stewart, Branco Jaworski, Ian Struzzeri and Tim Mackey. Bob and Meredith Sherrill headed up the 3rd place team, along with Zach Crouch and Carter Ramsey. The final winner in 4th place was a team from Lynchburg who scored 63. This team included John Compher, John Maddox, Marty Gibson, and Jackie Mays.

Prizes were also awarded for one longest drive hole #14 and three closest to the pin on holes. Kelly Bingel won the longest drive prize. The winners for closest to the pin were #8 – Blake Anderson, #15 – Perry Williams and #18 – Branco Jarwirski.

Boys Home would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous support: RESCO Electronics, Powell Industries, Byer Incorporated, Oliver Distributing Company, Jack Mason’s Tavern and Brewing, Valley Supermarket IGA, and The Rail Bar and Grille/The Cat and Owl Restaurant. Also, a special thank you to The Omni Homestead Resort and The Cascades Golf Course staff for their help in creating this wonderful event.

First Place – John Alford, Blake Anderson, Will Absher, and Clayton Forren – Campbell Insurance

Second Place – Alan Stewart, Branco Jaworski, Ian Struzzeri, and Tim Mackey – VMI Cadets – Powell Industries

Third place – Bob Sherrill, Meredith Sherrill, Zach Crouch, and Carter Ramsey

Fourth place – John Compher, John Maddox, Marty Gibson, and Jackie Mays