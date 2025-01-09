THE CATERING PLACE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW LOCATION

SUFFOLK, Virginia. Suffolk Economic Development is excited to announce the grand opening of The Catering Place’s new location, 6617 Holland Rd, set to take place on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Mayor Mike Duman will be on hand for the event. The Catering Place, owned by husband-and-wife team Corey and Janel Duncan, has been a cornerstone of Suffolk’s business community since its founding in 2008. Over the past 17 years, the company has grown continuously, serving clients across southeastern Virginia and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Known for their versatility, they offer catering services for every occasion—from casual continental brunches to elegant black-tie gala dinners—under their motto, “From home fries to black ties.” The new location will enable The Catering Place to expand their operations and continue their personalized approach to event planning. In addition to their wide-ranging catering menu, the company also offers services such as DJs, audio-visual equipment, custom cakes, and decorations to make every event seamless and memorable. Named Suffolk’s “Small Business of the Year” by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce in 2018, The Catering Place has built a reputation for excellence and community involvement. For additional details about the event or to learn more about The Catering Place, visit www.mycateringplace.com