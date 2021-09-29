The Chief’s Corner | Tuskegee Airmen Story | Lt. Elliott Retires

Congratulations Lieutenant Todd Elliott on Retirement

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services congratulates Lieutenant Todd Elliott on his retirement from the City of Portsmouth. Lt. Elliott began his career with the City of Portsmouth on September 1, 1994 and has served proudly for 27 years. Lt. Elliott was known for his unmatched fire ground skill and served on both the Technical Rescue and Hazmat Teams for many years. His mentorship and storied career will echo throughout the Portsmouth Fire Department for years to come. Congratulations and thank you for your 27 years of dedicated service to the City of Portsmouth and the Portsmouth community!