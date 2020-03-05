The Children ’s Museum of Virginia Celebrates H uge Milestone – It’s turning 40! Museum Plans Special Events and Activities through End of the Year

Portsmouth, VA – Who remembers when Andalo, the Children’s Museum of Virginia’s mascot, opened the doors of imagination to the Museum to the delight of many eager visitors on May 22, 2011 – that was the grand reopening of its current location at 221 High Street in Olde Towne Portsmouth. Rewind back to December 1980, 40 years ago, when the Museum first opened in the basement of the Main Branch Library on County Street. 2020 marks the official 40thanniversary of the Children’s Museum of Virginia! To celebrate this major milestone, and to thank all of the generous visitors, donors, and sponsors, the Museum will be offering a series of family-friendly activities and events through the end of December, 2020.

Special 40 th anniversary celebration events and programs will include:

Free admission to the first 40 visitors on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Families can enjoy creating a special themed craft in the Make It, Take It room, and see planetarium shows, To Space and Back and Zula Patrol Down to Earth. These are included with museum admission. Visitors will also have an opportunity to meet and take photos of Andalo from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

40% off on the 4th Sunday of each month of a Museum Shop purchase – Purchase one item at full price and receive the second item at 40% off. (March – December, 2020)

“4 on the 4 th “ – Admission is only $4.00 every 4 th Friday of the month for 4 hours from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (March – December , 2020)

Over the past month, to commemorate this special anniversary, the Children’s Museum has been posting a collection of fun, vintage photo memories of the Museum. The Children’s

Museum of Virginia invites you to add to its collection by sharing your own memories athttps://www.facebook.com/childrensmuseumofvirginia/ using #cmva40thbirthday.

The Museum plans to keep the celebrations alive by hosting more family-friendly events including a member appreciation social, an exciting 1980-themed occasion, and much more! Stay tuned to our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/childrensmuseumofvirginia/ to find out specific dates and times.