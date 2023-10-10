The City of Portsmouth is Partnering with Sports Inside and Out to honor the Virginia Squires

By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth, VA – On October 12 at 11:30 a.m., the City of Portsmouth and Sports Inside and Out will announce our partnership to honor the Virginia Squires.

1968 Olympic Hall of Famers John Carlos and Bob Beaman will attend the media conference virtually. Also in attendance will be actor/filmmaker Tim Reid, CBS NFL sports analyst James Brown, Squire legends Jumbo Jim Eakins and Dave Twardzik, sports executive and last coach of the Squires Jack Ankerson, and Sports Inside and Out, Coach Charlie Hatcher, Tidewater basketball star and stand-out.

The City of Portsmouth, VA, looks forward to partnering with Sports Inside and Out by hosting the Virginia Squire Legends farewell event, “Thanks for the Memories,” which will be the farewell gathering of this illustrious basketball team held at Rivers Casino on April 11-12, 2024.

“We are honored to have them return to Portsmouth, where many started their professional basketball careers. With their accomplishments and performances, the Squires significantly impacted the history of the NBA, the State of Virginia, Hampton Roads, and Portsmouth.” Shannon Glover, Mayor of Portsmouth, stated.

“We are privileged to hold fond memories of how the Squires brought our communities together through their brilliant basketball skills and entertainment,” Glover continued.

“The Virginia Squires recruited several trailblazers such as Julius Erving, George Gervin, Charlie Scott, Jim Eakins, Ray Scott, and Tidewater native David Twardzik, to name a few, who will be honored at this event. There will be special recognition honoring the memory of former coach Al Bianchi and former guard Roland “Fatty” Taylor.” Coach Chuck Hatcher, President of Sports Inside and Out, added.

The media conference will be held at Portsmouth City Hall, 801 Crawford Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704, in the council Chambers on the 6th Floor.