The City of Portsmouth to Observe Columbus Day Holiday

By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, October 9th, in observance of the Columbus Day Holiday.

No Trash Collection on Monday, October 9th -There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, October 9th. Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, October 11th. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8663.

Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will close on Monday, October 9th, in observance of the holiday. In time for Hispanic Heritage Month, PPL has added “Hispanic Life in America,” our newest digital resource about people, issues, and events that shaped and continue to influence our understanding of the Hispanic American experience. More at: https://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org/173/Magazines-News-Journals. Find books and other information at your favorite library location or online at portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. Your Digital Branch Library offers virtual resources 24/7. For more information, please call (757) 393-8501.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Monday, October 9th, in observance of the holiday.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street, will be open on Monday, October 9th, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Parks & Recreation

The following Recreation Centers will be OPEN on Columbus Day, Monday, October 9th:

J.E. Parker Recreation Center, Cavalier Manor Recreation Center

The following Recreation Centers will be CLOSED on Columbus Day, Monday, October 9th: Sportsplex, Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center, Cradock Recreation Center, and Senior Station – All sites will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, October 10th.

Parks will be operating during normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at portsmouthparks.com.

Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability.

-The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, call (757) 465-1500.

-Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, call (757) 393-8600 or visit: https://parks.portsmouthva.gov/231/Bide-A-Wee-Golf-Course