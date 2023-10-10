The City of Virginia Beach Invites Job Seekers to Career Fair Oct. 17

By: City of Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach invites job seekers to a Career Fair from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at the Virginia Beach Convention Center (second floor), 1000 19th St.



Representatives from at least 18 City departments will meet with candidates to answer questions about open positions. On-the-spot interviews will be provided for select positions.



Current job openings include trade, clinical, nursing, engineering, paraprofessional, administrative support, financial, customer service, technical, recreational, and operational. The following City departments will be on site Oct. 17:

Budget & Management Services

Convention & Visitors Bureau

Emergency Communications & Citizen Services

Emergency Medical Services

Finance

Fire

Housing & Neighborhood Preservation

Human Resources

Human Services

Information Technology

Libraries

Parks & Recreation

Planning

Police

Public Utilities

Public Works

Sheriff’s Office

Voter Registration

The career fair is open to the public and free of charge, with free parking available in the front and side lots. Registration is not required. However, job seekers planning to attend are encouraged to pre-register at www.vbgovcareers.com.

The City of Virginia Beach offers a minimum starting pay of $15 an hour, a competitive compensation package, comprehensive benefits, CDL training, tuition reimbursement, and hiring bonuses for certain positions.

For more information about the City of Virginia Beach Career Fair, please visit www.vbgovcareers.com.