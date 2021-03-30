The CVC at the Portsmouth Sportsplex is For Appointments Only,

No Walk-ups

The Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Portsmouth Sportsplex is for individuals with scheduled appointments and invitations, only. The CVC at the Sportsplex is not taking walk-ups for vaccinations.

If you receive erroneous group text messages, social media messages, or information of any kind that the Portsmouth Sportsplex is taking walk-ups, this information is FALSE. Individuals without appointments will be turned away. Please share this important reminder with your contacts and please help us stop the spread. Thank you!

PLEASE NOTE: If there are any changes to this protocol in the future, an official announcement will be publicized by the City of Portsmouth.

For individuals who have a scheduled appointment time:

– Please arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.

– Bring a copy of your invitation (email, text, barcode) or other proof of your name when you arrive at the site.

To pre-register for a COVID-19 Vaccination

Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Additional languages are available and TTY users should call 7-1-1.

