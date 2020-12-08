The Division of Strategic Planning Internship Opportunities

The Division of Strategic Planning at HHS within the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) would like to expand the pool of applicants for our internship opportunities. The Division of Strategic Planning can offer full-time (32-40 hours a week) non-paid/student volunteer positions for academic credit, currently all of the opportunities are 100% remote/telework.

The Division of Strategic Planning strengthens the capacity of HHS to develop strategic plans that accelerate impact, improve outcomes, and achieve the HHS mission. The Division leads the development of the HHS Strategic Plan and guides HHS workgroups in developing topic-specific strategic plans, by integrating leadership priorities with data, evidence, and staff expertise.