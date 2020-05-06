The Doors are Open at the Virginia Beach Virtual Rec Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Friday, May 1, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation (VBPR) launched an all new “virtual rec center” on its website. With recreation centers closed since March, VBPR has been working to provide ways for individuals and families to maintain active and healthy lifestyles. This online space serves as a resource hub filled with activities, workouts, and more divided by interest areas and age groups.

One unique feature of the site is focused on showing support for one another during this difficult time. Visitors can submit a friendly message or piece of art for a local senior. The same can be done for our servicemen and women as we celebrate May is Military Appreciation Month.

With warmer days ahead, another area of the site features at-home swim lessons taught by VPBR water safety instructors. With drowning as the second leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death in children ages 1 to 14, VBPR wants to ensure parents are equipping their children with vital life-saving skills while in-person swim lessons in recreation centers are currently on hold.

The site is a great resource for those looking to get physical activity. Guests can join their favorite instructors for workouts like yoga and Barre, or link to popular Les Mills ® classes. VBPR is committed to providing ways for residents to lead healthy lifestyles and recognizes the important role that physical activity plays in reducing stress and anxiety.

With activities and content for all ages to explore, VBPR hopes the page will serve as a tool for the community even after recreation centers resume normal operations. Visitors should check back frequently as new content will continually be added including a video series highlighting some amazing hidden treasures in our local parks. To learn more, visit VBgov.com/virtualrec.