The End of an Era: Apple Announces New CEO to Replace Tim Cook

In a recent press release, Apple announced that the tech giant will replace its CEO, Tim Cook, with the company’s current senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus. Cook will become Apple’s executive chairman of the board of directors. The transition will take place over the summer, with Ternus officially scheduled to take the helm on September 1, 2026.

Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became its CEO in 2011. “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world,” said Cook. “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

“I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward,” said Ternus. “Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us. I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”

It is befitting that the announcement occurred just a couple of days before Earth Day. Under Cook’s leadership, Apple reduced its carbon footprint by more than 60 percent below 2015 levels as revenue nearly doubled.

