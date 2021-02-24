THE HAMPTON ROADS TRANSPORTATION PLANNING ORGANIZATION HOSTS A REGIONAL CONNECTORS STUDY VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE

elp create the region’s transportation vision

Chesapeake, VA (February 4, 2021)— The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO) is examining alternate ways to cross the harbor in Hampton Roads as part of the Regional Connectors Study, and would like community input on the future of travel in the region. A virtual open house will be available to view and provide feedback on any time from noon on February 10 to midnight on March 3 by visiting connectorstudy.org/get-involved.

Hampton Roads relies on a network of roadways, tunnels and bridges that connect residents to jobs, vital services, and recreational activities. However, heavy congestion can slow economic activity and travel in the region. Recent highway system improvements are addressing gaps in the region’s connectivity, and the Regional Connectors Study is examining remaining gaps, ultimately producing a long-term vision for improved connectivity, mobility, and accessibility in the Hampton Roads region.

The virtual open house is an invitation to all Hampton Roads residents, workers, and commuters to participate in envisioning how to better travel the region, particularly between the Peninsula and the Southside. During the open house, participants will view a video outlining four potential visions for the future of transportation in the Hampton Roads region, and then take a brief survey to provide feedback. To access the online open house any time from noon on February 10 to March 3, visit connectorstudy.org/get-involved.

