The Hampton University Marching Force to Takeover the Metropolitan New York Area, with Performances at the Prudential Center and Barclays Center on Saturday December 18

Coming off their electric performance at the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Hampton University Marching Force will return to the Big Apple to astonish fans with a performance at the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic inside the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ at 1:00 pm and at halftime of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic game at the Barclays Center, Saturday December 18 at 7:30 pm.

“Congratulations to the Hampton University Marching Force for being invited to perform at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center,” said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey. “Dr. Jones, his staff, and the elite group of talented, young musicians and dancers who make up The Force continue to demonstrate THE Standard of Excellence. The Marching Force’s two performances are sure to again excite the entire New York Metro area as they did in the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Day Parade. Those in attendance will be in for quite a show!”

The Marching Force will begin the day performing at the Hampton University Men’s Basketball game against North Carolina Central University as part of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic at 1:00pm. Click Here for Tickets and More Information. (https://prucenter.com/events/legacy-classic) The Marching Force will then trek 13 miles through the Holland Tunnel and over the Manhattan Bridge for a halftime performance during the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic game at 7:30pm in the heart of Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. Click Here for Tickets and More Information. (https://bknetsgrouptix.com/hamptonalumni )

“Our band program is an ambassador to Hampton University and stands on the frontlines of our marketing and recruitment campaigns. As such, this performance gives us yet another amazing opportunity to showcase our wonderful students and campus community.”

Performing at the Barclays Center is the latest accolade for The Marching Force. The band performed last month in the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Marching Force performed in the 2020 Rome New Year’s Day Parade in Rome, Italy. The Marching Force drumline performed in the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, prior to the Rose Bowl. In 2018 & 2020 The Marching Force performed at the Honda Battle of the Bands while over 62,000 fans filled the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Marching Force also performed in President Obama’s Inauguration Parade in 2009.

Dr. Jones reminds Hampton Nation that fans of The Marching Force are encouraged to help defray the cost of scholarships, instruments, uniforms and recruiting new band members by visiting the band’s site: https://www.humarchingforce.com/donate/.