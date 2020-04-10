The Hampton University Office of Admission Invites You To Take a Virtual Campus Tour of ‘Our Home by the Sea’

To view the virtual campus tour, click here.

HAMPTON, Va. (April 9, 2020) – In an effort to ensure the health and safety of prospective students, staff and other members of the Hampton family, the Hampton University Office of Admission has created a new virtual campus tour video for students who have not been granted the opportunity to visit campus.



“We aim to give prospective students an up close and personal experience that showcases the University’s excellent programs, service units, and students who possess THE Standard of Excellence,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey. “This new virtual tour will allow others to see our beautiful ‘Home by the Sea,’ from near and far. I want to especially thank Dean of Admission Angela Nixon Boyd and her team for their efforts to make this video a reality.”



The tour, led by members of the HU Student Recruitment Team, highlights some of Hampton University’s academic offerings, residential campus living, social opportunities, athletic programs and historical landmarks.



“The virtual campus video was born out of a need. People were calling after we closed campus due to the virus situation, asking when we would be reopening. March and April are our busiest times for visitors, and we normally anticipate an average of 500 visitors a day. Since the campus tours will not be available during those times, we needed an alternative plan. How can we showcase our campus to people? We recruited a couple of students who were still around and are part of the Student Recruitment Team, and worked with them to make this virtual tour,” said Dean Boyd.



The Hampton University Office of Admission hosted its 8th Annual Admitted Student Day in late February where over 3,000 students and their families gathered on campus for a special visit opportunity for students who have been accepted for the 2020 fall semester. This was a chance for students to visit the campus in an intimate setting designed specifically for them. This video will also give admitted students who were not able to attend Admitted Student Day, the opportunity to have a virtual experience.



Hampton University is ranked at the top of several prestigious college listings, distancing many institutions of its size across many noteworthy categories. U.S. News & World Report continues to rank Hampton University as one of the top three Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Hampton is also a top pick according to The Wall Street Journal and The Princeton Review.



To view the virtual campus tour, click here.



For more information about the HU Office of Admission, call 757.727.5329, visit http://admissions.hamptonu.edu/ or follow @ApplyHamptonU on Twitter.

