The HBCU Futures Conference: Future bright for HBCUs when advocates work together

The HBCU Advocate successfully held the virtual “HBCU Futures Conference” which hosted HBCUs from across the country. The conference was held via zoom for a variety of participants including high school students, college students, HBCU faculty, staff, and alumni.

The conference was split into two days with a plethora of workshops along with nearly 50 speakers and panelists, including Senator Tim Kaine; Dr. Glenda Glover, President of Tennessee State University and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc; Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of Thurgood Marshall College Fund; Dr. Everett B. Ward, President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc; and Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, President of Norfolk State University.

The majority of panelists and speakers attended HBCUs. Senator Kaine of Virginia opened the conference with a welcome message to the conference participants. “Thank you for inviting me to speak at this important conference on the future of our historically black colleges and universities. As a member of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, I’ve been a strong supporter of increasing funding for Virginia’s five HBCUs and HBCUs across the nation,” said Kaine. Senator Kaine also spoke about a bill he introduced to set aside a billion dollars to build medical schools at HBCUs and in rural communities.

Following the welcome, there were a range of different workshops and panel discussions that focused on the history of HBCUs, finances, career readiness, along with a two-day HBCU career fair. The conference focused on how to expand and develop skills to improve one’s future and the future of HBCUs.

The second day of the highly anticipated event started off with a message from former first lady Michelle Obama. One highlighted panel discussion focused on increasing HBCU endowments through venture capital. Another panel featured HBCU women in the tech field and featured titans in the industry such as Tia Caldwell, Director of Engineering at Slack; Mya Havard, Program Manager at Dropbox; Brianna Fugate, Software Engineer at MailChimp; Yenny Dominguez, Sr. Big Data Engineer at Accenture; and was moderated by Dr. Allison Scott, CEO of Kapor Center.

Another interesting aspect of the conference was the panel discussion about “The Future of HBCU Sports.” Participants in this discussion included CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams, MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas and Professional Sports Manager Gary D. Moore of Moore Management & Entertainment. This panel, which provided insight into how to maintain the trend of star high school athletes electing to attend HBCUs, was moderated by Troy Coleman and Angela Jones.

The conference also featured a startup pitch competition to support the entrepreneur ecosystem in the HBCU community, with a $20,000 reward for first place. The judges listened to four-minute pitches from six groups. All of the groups were offered the opportunity to participate in The HBCU Advocate’s virtual technology startup incubator.

The HBCU Futures Conference was successful due to the many sponsors and partners who made the event possible including IBM, Dominion Energy, Verizon, Cigna, Nick and Tia Caldewell, Base10 Partners, Plexo Capital, McDonalds, Mercedes Benz and State Farm.

“The HBCU Futures Conference was instrumental in inspiring entrepreneurs and it provided valuable training and insight to faculty, staff, students and alumni,” said Angela Jones of The HBCU Advocate, the main organizer of the event. “We are blessed to be associated with so many people and organizations who see the value in supporting our beloved HBCUs. When we all come together and pour into these critical institutions of higher education that provide services essential to the survival of our communities, everyone wins.” Recordings of the conference are being compiled for future viewing