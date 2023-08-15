The HRTPO Regional Roadway Safety Study

By: City of Portsmouth

The HRTPO is updating the Hampton Roads Regional Safety Study to gauge public opinion on regional safety concerns and to provide feedback on high crash locations. Respondents can take the survey, rank their safety concerns, and highlight specific locations as safety issues on the map included in the survey. This survey is active through August 31st at:

https://live.metroquestsurvey.com/?u=js0q0d&fbclid=IwAR26j7mHY5NW53Zfi40nMhW9O6489NEKCQcCWtZiPSlGyJm7C-X7yB0dIG8#!/?p=web&pm=dynamic&s=1&popup=WTD