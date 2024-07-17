The Last Car on the Train: Celebrating the Caboose

Spend an afternoon celebrating the last car on the train this Saturday, July 20, from noon to 4 p.m. at Lee Hall Depot! Get your caboose in shape at the exercise station, meet a living historian portraying a brakeman, try out the loose caboose drag races, plus other games, crafts, music, and tours.

This special program is included in regular museum admission of $8/adult, $7/senior, $6/student (ages 7-18), or $20/family. Guests under age 7 are free. Lee Hall Depot is located at 9 Elmhurst Street, Newport News, Exit 247.