The Mariners’ Museum and Park is Looking for Young Creators and Artists!

The Mariners’ Museum and Park is inviting children of all ages to share how its family-favorite reading program, Maritime Mondays, influences them with a new art exhibition. Let your little Mariners’ imagination take flight, bringing to life the concepts that they have explored within the program.

Using the exhibit theme “Maritime Mondays inspires me to ______,” your child can submit his or her artwork for an amazing opportunity to have their masterpiece on display in the Museum’s Toys Ahoy! gallery.

The Museum hopes to empower young creators and artists to use their imaginations and further engage with the world beyond them by creating a connection to the books and the storytellers explored within Maritime Mondays.

Artwork Guidelines

Follow theme – “Maritime Mondays inspires me to ________.”

Artwork Size: No larger than 14 in x 17 in (35.5 cm x 28 cm)

One piece of artwork per participant

2D artwork only (Flat paper)

Any drawing mediums may be used (ex- paint, pencil, colored pencils, markers, crayons, charcoal, etc.)

Please do NOT frame the artwork or adhere it to any additional materials.

The deadline for all artwork is Friday, October 1. More details about how to participate and specifications for the artwork can be found on The Mariners’ Museum and Park’s website.