The Mariners’ Museum and Park Upcoming Programming

By: City of Newport News

In-Person, Virtual Events July – December 2022
The Mariners’ Museum and Park released its most recent list of engaging events, available to the public either in-person or virtually, taking place through December . Top featured events include: 
Saturday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of USS Monitor‘s Turret Recovery! A fun-filled day of activities and lectures to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this incredible achievement and those who set the groundwork to make it possible. Free with $1 admission. Free for Mariners’ Museum Members.Thursday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. – Evening Lecture: Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution with best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin. Free for Mariners’ Museum Members; $10 per guest. Advance registration required.Thursday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. – Evening Lecture: Arriving Today: From Factory to Front Door with Christopher Mims, technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal. Free for Mariners’ Museum Members; $10 per guest, free to watch livestream. Advance registration is required whether attending in person or watching online.Saturday, Nov. 5 – Plans are underway for The Mariners’ Fall Festival including food trucks, breweries, and the Noland Trail 50K & Relay! $2 per person. Children ages 3 and under are free.
Admission to The Mariners’ Museum is $1 per person, and free for Mariners’ Museum Members. Movie tickets to the Explorers Theater are in addition to Museum admission.

