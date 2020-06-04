The Mariners’ Museum Celebrates 90 Years

On June 2, The Mariners’ Museum and Park turned 90 years old. Due to the pandemic, the museum is currently closed, so they are asking everyone to help them celebrate virtually. Wish the museum a happy birthday, talk about your favorite exhibit or share your memories and stories of the museum and its beautiful grounds online using the hashtag #iamaMariner. The many one-of-a-kind exhibits support the museum’s mission of connecting humankind through the stories told by the world’s waters. The park, which includes the Noland Trail and iconic Lions Bridge, has been a favorite among residents and has become a Newport News landmark.

While the museum and its park are closed, you can experience what the museum has to offer though virtual programming. Visit the website to explore blogs that are filled with fascinating stories, download the pirate scavenger h unt or play a challenging game of tree ID in your own neighborhood. You can also join one of their interactive virtual programs, or hop online for an imaginative journey with their Age of Exploration site to learn about explorers. To be a part of the celebration, visit The Mariners’ Museum website or join the conversation on their Facebook page.