The Mariners’ Museum Hosting ﻿National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebración

National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. The month-long commemoration begins this Wednesday, September 15 and runs until October 15. To honor this month, The Mariners’ Museum is hosting a National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebración on Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. During the event, guests can visit stations throughout the museum to learn about a variety of topics related to Hispanic history and culture. Lessons and activities include discussions on the ancient peoples of South America to perspectives on the Spanish artists and art in The Mariners’ Museum collection. Martha Daas, PhD, Chair and Associate Professor of Spanish at Old Dominion University, will present on the water spirits from Afro-Caribbean spiritual traditions. Elena Valdez, PhD, a Spanish lecturer from Christopher Newport University, will be stationed in the museum’s galleries and share the intersection of food and culture in the Hispanic world. Admission is free for Mariners’ Museum members or $1 for non-members. The museum is also hosting a virtual lecture via Zoom at 1:30 on September 18. Registration for the virtual session is required. Visit The Mariners’ Museum website for a complete list of events and activities celebrating Hispanic history and culture.