The Mariners’ Museum to Offer Guided Park Tours

Connect with nature and enjoy the beauty of our city during guided tours of The Mariners’ Museum Park and Noland Trail. During this 90-minute walking trek, a master naturalist or Mariners’ Park team member will provide an in-depth narrative of trees and plants while sharing the history of the scenic 550-acre park. The tour begins at the Museum’s Business Entrance, follows Meadow Path to the award-winning Noland Trail, and then loops back to the Museum. This guided walk is approximately a quarter-mile on both flat ground and slight hills and elevations. Tours will be held Saturday, March 20 and Wednesday, March 31, as well as select Wednesdays in April. Participation in the tour is free to museum members or $1 for non-members and includes museum admission for the day. The content of the tour is geared towards adults and children ages 10 and up, but all ages are welcome to participate. Guests are encouraged to download the free “iNaturalist” (Apple, Google) or “Seek” (Apple, Google) apps on their smartphones prior to the scheduled walk and help gather data about wildlife in The Mariners’ Park. Visit The Mariners’ Museum website to learn more and reserve your spot. Guided Park Tours are limited to a maximum of 10 people, so be sure to make your reservation early.