The National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (NABJC) Police Reform Taskforce Committee held a conference discussing the blueprint for police reform. The 16 members of the committee convened to discuss tactics that can be put in place working with the police and the community to make it safer.



The committee consists of 5 main members: Chairman Ron Hampton, NABCJ National Vice President Sherman P. Lee, NABCJ National Office Volunteer and Midwest Regional Representative Gerald Lowe, NABCJ National President Terri McGee, and technical assistant NABCJ National Treasurer Anthony Wiley. There are also chapter delegates for 5 different regions; Southwest, Southeast, South, Northeast, Midwest. There are 2 delegates for each region except the Northeast, which has 4 delegates.



There were many points discussed that echo the same sentiments of the black community whenever police reform is discussed, for example removing police from schools, banning the use of chokeholds, and making police officer disciplinary records public.



However, the committee also explored more detailed options. One of which being eliminating qualified immunity. Qualified immunity protects local officials from personal liability unless they violate clearly established constitutional rights. This immunity is often used to relieve police officers of any repercussions when they are in situations where they use unnecessary excessive force. Another interesting proposition by the committee was a registry to document all police misconduct on the federal, state, and local levels. The registry would also require that excessive force and racial profiling be reported.



One of the more important points made was centered around community reinvestment. It is important that we invest in ways to police our own communities with civil services and investment into other community resources like housing for the homeless, and care for the mentally ill.