The Newport News Fire Department is Seeking Job Applicants

The Newport News Fire Department (NNFD) application period for the next hiring process is open until August 31. The NNFD is comprised of dual-role personnel Firefighter/Medics who rotate their emergency response duties between ambulance and fire apparatus. Due to their dual-role responsibilities, recruits are required to successfully graduate from two separate structured training programs in both fire and emergency medical services.

Recruits are hired as full time City of Newport News employees at the start of the program, and beginning this year, the department is offering an increased base salary range. At a glance, employment with the City of Newport News Fire Department currently offers:

Base salary ranges from $45,213-$48,800, with potential additional supplements for specific certifications or degrees $2,000 per year for EMT-I $5,000 per year for Paramedic $600 or $1,000/yr. (at hire) Associate/ Bachelor’s Degree Elite Specialty Teams ($1,500/yr.): Technical Rescue, Bomb Squad, Hazmat & Marine Incident Response

Benefits also include a 25-year retirement program; health, dental, vision and life insurance; paid vacation and sick Ieave; career advancement opportunities; tuition reimbursement; training and more. Upon completion of Fire and EMS programs, Firefighter/Medics average ten working days per month (24-hour rotating shifts).

Additionally, the NNFD is accepting applications for experienced, pre-certified firefighter-medics. This application is open year-round for those that have the needed certifications.

For both applications and to find more information about the hiring process, visit nnva.gov/fire or contact Fire Training at 757-969-1800 or recruiter@nnva.gov.