The NNFD Community Risk Reduction Division Shares Tips on How to Reopen Buildings Safely

The Newport News Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Division, formerly the Fire Marshal’s Office, is encouraging all to practice safety when reopening buildings. The National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) has created a checklist to help building owners and facility managers ensure fire and life safety for all occupants. If reopening a building, please review the NFPA checklist and confirm the checkpoints.

If you have any questions, contact the Community Risk Reduction Division at 757-975-5400. The new Division is now located at 610 Thimble Shoals Blvd., Building 6. For more information visit www.nnva.gov/fire.

