The NNPL 2021 Summer Reading Challenge Has Officially Begun Participants can win a Fitbit, Amazon gift card and much more!

The Newport News Public Library (NNPL) Summer Reading Challenge in now underway! The Library is once again challenging the community to read 500,000 minutes. That averages out to only 12 hours total, or 2 hours each week. We did it last year; let’s do it again!

The theme of the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge is “You Are What You Read” and participants can enjoy a variety of information and fun programs about healthy living. Participants who register and log their reading minutes throughout the challenge are eligible to win weekly prizes including an Amazon gift card, a Fitbit, special prizes for children and much more! The more you read, the more chances you have to win, so be sure to keep track.

This challenge is open to all ages now through July 31. To join in this community effort, register on the NNPL website and check their Events Calendar to get a list of virtual and in-person, outdoor events. Follow the NNPL Facebook page for the latest updates. Let’s read and win together!