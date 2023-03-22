By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Public Schools is again hosting the PPS Runs It 3K Color Run at Churchland High School that will raise funds to provide swim lessons for PPS families. The run will take place Saturday, May 20th, at 9 a.m., but participants must register by Thursday, March 30th. The registration fee is $20 for adults, but there is no registration fee for PPS students and their parents/guardians. All student participants must have an adult designee with them. To register for the event, visit the online registration form.