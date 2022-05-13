The President and Vice President release their financial disclosure reports disclosing their personal financial interests

By:White House Office

Today, the President and Vice President released their annual public financial disclosure reports. The Ethics in Government Act of 1978 requires high-level federal officials to publicly disclose their personal financial interests on OGE Form 278 and the President and Vice President are pleased to do so. The public filing system serves to prevent financial conflicts of interest by providing for a systematic review of the finances of government officials. Those finances are set forth in annual disclosures, which are reviewed and certified by the independent Office of Government Ethics. Neither the President nor the Vice President have any conflicts of interest.

View the President’s financial disclosure report here.

View the Vice President’s financial disclosure report here.

