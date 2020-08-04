Virginia has announced a new grant to support small businesses throughout the state. The Rebuild VA Grant Fund is a program to help small businesses and non-profits whose normal operations were disrupted by COVID-19, including restaurants, brick and mortar retail, exercise and fitness facilities, personal care, and personal grooming services, entertainment and public amusement establishments, and campgrounds.

Businesses and non-profits that are approved for a Rebuild VA grant may receive up to 3 times their average monthly eligible expenses up to a maximum of $10,000. Applications will begin being accepted on August 10th. Click here https://tinyurl.com/yyp6r4kt for info.