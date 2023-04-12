The Revolution Returns to Virginia

Meet American and British soldiers, learn to march alongside them, and experience the sights and sounds of a Revolutionary War battle! American, British, and civilian reenactors will be camped on the grounds of Historic Endview to re-create the events of early 1781 that led to the British surrender at Yorktown.

Visit American and British soldiers in their camps to see how they lived and worked. Meet civilians struggling to survive while armies fought close by. Feel the ground tremble as cannons fire. Take a tour of the historic house, a silent witness to events of the Revolution.

View the complete April 22 – 23 schedule of events and plan for battle at 2 p.m. each day. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. Purchase tickets in advance or at the gate.