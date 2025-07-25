Adopt-a-Drain Program Protects Communities and Waterways

Sign up to make an impact on water pollution and flooding in your own neighborhood!

Virginia Beach residents can easily take action by adopting a storm drain and pledging to keep it clear.

Become a Storm Drain Steward in Minutes

The process is simple and can be done online with just a few clicks. To get started:

Visit Adopt-a-Drain.

Select an available storm drain using the interactive map.

Give your adopted drain a name.

Next is your pledge to clear debris – leaves, grass clippings, dirt and trash – at least six times a year, especially before rainfall. Just sweep or rake the debris away from the grate then properly dispose of it into the trash or clear plastic bags for yard waste collection.



Important: Always put safety first! Never lift or remove the storm drain covers. Never reach into or enter the storm drains.



If you see any damage or other maintenance issues, call 311 or email PWclrks@vbgov.com.

Your Actions Have Ripple Effects

By keeping local storm drains clear, rainwater can flow freely into the stormwater system instead of backing up into streets or yards. It also stops pollutants from entering local waterways, protecting aquatic life and improving water quality. The Virginia Beach Public Works Department maintains over 40,000 storm drains across the city, so every adopter helps strengthen resilience, reduce maintenance costs and build a healthier community.

And it all starts at your curb! Learn more about the program at VirginiaBeach.gov/Adopt-a-Drain and sign up to adopt a drain.