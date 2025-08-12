The Ripple Effect: City Launches New Stormwater Program

Find tools, tips and tech to tackle flooding where you live and work

Flooding is one of the most common — and costly — problems facing homeowners in Virginia Beach. Standing water in the yard, rainwater backing up near property, and street flooding during storms can damage property and reduce home values. The City’s new Stormwater Extension Program aims to help residents and businesses take proactive steps to manage flooding before it becomes financially draining.

Real Help With Real Results

The program is designed for those who want to take action but aren’t sure where to start. Some key benefits include:

One-on-one consultations: The Stormwater Extension agent can visit your property to help assess drainage issues and recommend solutions.

Tailored advice: Get guidance on options that can work for your yard or neighborhood, from French drains to berms to regrading.

Help finding grants: While the City can’t pay for flood mitigation on private property, the program can help identify grants and other assistance programs.

Access to the Flooding Mitigation Toolbox: A collection of professional and DIY tools and techniques that can help reduce flooding.

Data and dashboards: Find real-time data, so you can stay aware of rain conditions and better understand risks in your area.

Support for civic leagues and neighborhood organizations: Request presentations and share resources with others.

What’s in the Flooding Mitigation Toolbox?

The toolbox is a great starting point for learning which strategies may work best for your property. It explains how each option works, the type of flooding it addresses and the City departments involved. It also includes a comparison guide to help you weigh the pros and cons. A variety of solutions are offered, from rain barrels, native landscaping and permeable surfaces that absorb water, to French drains, dry wells and grading techniques.

Each tool in the toolbox comes with how-to guidance and advice on when a professional may be needed. Explore the solutions at your own pace or ask for help from the Stormwater Extension agent.

Stay Flood-Aware with Monitoring Technology

The program offers a range of flood monitoring resources that show real-time data from sensors across the city. The tools include links to tide forecasts and national weather and hurricane databases, helping residents stay informed, assess risks and understand how flooding affects their neighborhood.

Let’s Get Started!

If you’re experiencing flooding issues or want to know more about how water flows through and around your property, start by visiting VirginiaBeach.gov/StormwaterExtension. There you’ll find:

A form to request assistance or ask questions

Access to the Flooding Mitigation Toolbox and flood monitoring tools

Contact information for the Stormwater Extension Program

Whether you’re looking to protect your property, support your civic league or organization, or simply want to learn more about flooding impacts in your area, the Stormwater Extension Program is here to help make Virginia Beach a more resilient community.