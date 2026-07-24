The Ripple Effect: Eastern Shore Drive Resilience Upgrades Ahead

Upcoming improvements will help manage stormwater more effectively and better protect nearby homes and roadways.

Construction on the Eastern Shore Drive Bundle project, part of the Flood Protection Program, will begin soon, bringing changes that support a safer, more resilient community.

What Residents Can Expect

From August 2026 through early spring 2027, Cape Henry Drive and the adjacent trail will close between Kleen Street and Urchin Road for water, sewer and stormwater upgrades, plus canal widening and deepening. Key impacts include:

Access for residents and businesses will continue

Trash pickup, mail and emergency services will continue without interruption

Detours will be in place for drivers and pedestrians

A Stronger System for Everyday Storms

Eastern Shore Drive sits in a low‑lying coastal area, where heavy rain and high tides often overlap, making flooding a regular challenge. Aging, undersized drainage infrastructure has struggled to keep up, especially as water levels rise.

This phase of work will expand storage, improve water flow and upgrade key stormwater components, so the neighborhood can better handle both routine storms and severe weather.

A More Resilient Future

These upgrades fit into a long‑term strategy that includes pump stations, tide gates, elevated roadways and expanded drainage systems. Earlier improvements — such as automated tide gates along Cape Henry Canal — have already shown measurable success during high‑tide storm events.

With canal widening, deeper channels and improved crossings now moving forward, Eastern Shore Drive will gain stronger, more reliable flood‑protection that helps reduce closures, safeguards homes and supports a safer daily environment for the community.